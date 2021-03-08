From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Austhera BioSciences, Inc. today announced that Edward Rudnic, CEO and David Snyder, CFO will present an overview of the company at the upcoming 2021 Spring Private Company Showcase hosted by Credit Suisse, Solebury Trout, and Cooley. During the 20-minute presentation, participants will be able to submit questions electronically with answers provided at the discretion of the company on an individual basis afterwards. Details are as follows:

Date/Time: Thursday, March 11, at 2:00 p.m. EDT

To access the presentation, please login HERE: Austhera BioSciences Presentation at Trout Spring Showcase

About Austhera BioSciences, Inc.

Austhera Biosciences is a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company headquartered in Georgetown, TX. Austhera has a transformative drug discovery platform which fundamentally alters the therapeutic promise of poorly absorbed drugs and opens to new discovery a significant arena of validated targets that have been ignored by large pharma since drugs designed for these targets would not be druggable under current technologies. This platform has now been validated in a portfolio of late-stage clinical assets with near-term, commercial promise, each demonstrating the therapeutic potential of the platform. This combination of transformative platform and ongoing clinical programs has created the opportunity for Austhera to rapidly build a pipeline of novel NCE’s for oncology and rare disease in the unexplored arena of validated targets addressable only by highly insoluble drugs.

Austhera’s drugs in development include:

KDFX, deferasirox. An iron chelator wrapping up Phase 2 clinical trials aimed at removing toxic iron in beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease patients who don’t respond to current treatments and face increased risk of premature death as a result.

An iron chelator wrapping up Phase 2 clinical trials aimed at removing toxic iron in beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease patients who don’t respond to current treatments and face increased risk of premature death as a result. KABE, abiraterone . A prostate cancer drug in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients that may offer new hope to the metastatic prostate cancer patients who don’t respond to current anti-androgen therapy. This product also offers promise to be a best-in-class anti-androgen therapy which is being explored in follow on studies.

. A prostate cancer drug in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients that may offer new hope to the metastatic prostate cancer patients who don’t respond to current anti-androgen therapy. This product also offers promise to be a best-in-class anti-androgen therapy which is being explored in follow on studies. KNIN, nintedanib . A pulmonary fibrosis drug expected to enter Phase 1 in 2021 which may dramatically reduce treatment limiting side effects that occur in 62% of patients. Furthermore, once proven safe, this product will open up the exploration of higher, more effective dosing for the first time.

. A pulmonary fibrosis drug expected to enter Phase 1 in 2021 which may dramatically reduce treatment limiting side effects that occur in 62% of patients. Furthermore, once proven safe, this product will open up the exploration of higher, more effective dosing for the first time. KRIVA, rivaroxaban. An antiphospholipid syndrome drug in Phase I testing that may prove to be the first direct oral anticoagulant to be effective in preventing life threatening arterial clots in these patients.

An antiphospholipid syndrome drug in Phase I testing that may prove to be the first direct oral anticoagulant to be effective in preventing life threatening arterial clots in these patients. KPRO, protrexed. A novel antifolate drug in preclinical development that could become the first new oral antifolate drug to treat cancer since the 1950s.

