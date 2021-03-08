Final Fantasy is one of my favorite series, so I had a lot of fun going through its games for another tier list video.
I was able to get my colleague, Jeff Grubb, to join me, even though he’s not as familiar with the franchise (he said something about “dirty weebs” when I asked him why). I, however, am a bit of a Final Fantasy veteran.
[Mike didn’t invite his editor, who writes a column about RPGs, to help him rank Final Fantasys because he “didn’t want my judgments challenged!” — Ed.]
For this list, I’m only counting the numbered Final Fantasy games. So no Final Fantasy Tactics or anything like. I’m also not talking about the direct sequels, so I’m not judging stuff like Final Fantasy X-2, or Final Fantasy VII Remake. We’re just looking at Final Fantasy I through XV.
If you want to make your own Final Fantasy tier list, you can do so here.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties