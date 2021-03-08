#GBSummit returns with two days of content and networking designed for industry executives.

Sensor Tower has introduced Game Intelligence, a new part of its Store Intelligence app market analytics tool.

Game Intelligence will make it easier for Store Intelligence users to look at app store data among groups. This can include things like game genres like match-3 puzzle games or MMORPGs. You can also look at games related to a specific brand, like Disney or Dragon Ball Z.

You can gather data including downloads and revenue. You can also compare that data between different countries and regions.

This information should give developers and analysts a better understanding of mobile gaming trends. It’ll be easier to get a big picture view of which types of mobile games are succeeding.

“This product was formed specifically with the purposes and goals of our enterprise-level gaming clients in mind, in terms they are familiar with,” notes Sensor Tower.

Other analytic tools, such as those from App Annie, give users insight to the app market. Game Intelligence’s category tools could give it an edge over competitors.