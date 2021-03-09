From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce that it has co-led a capital call facility to JMI Equity’s latest fund, JMI Equity Fund X. The capital call facility provides JMI Equity (“JMI”) with the flexibility to make investments in portfolio companies and call capital less frequently from the Fund’s limited partners.

Since the firm’s founding in 1992, JMI has raised over $6 billion of committed capital and continues to invest in software companies with proven business models, rich intellectual property, high recurring revenue, and long-term growth potential. The firm has completed over 155 investments, over 105 exits, and 19 IPOs. Typical investments range from $20 million to $200 million with flexibility in size, form, and structure of investments.

“We are pleased to provide JMI with a capital call facility for JMI Equity Fund X. Our team is looking forward to working with JMI as it continues its growth trajectory.” said Tej Sahi, Managing Director, in CIBC Innovation Banking’s New York office.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

About JMI

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 155 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 105 exits, and raised more than $6 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information, visit www.jmi.com.

