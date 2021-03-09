From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

There are plenty of good reasons to enlist the protection of a quality, battle-tested VPN provider. In addition to the obvious security safeguards, a VPN is often one of the only ways to get past censorship roadblocks erected by everyone from international governments and content owners.

If you’re a U.S. Netflix user traveling in Europe, it’s pretty frustrating not to be able to access your own account in a foreign land. By the same token, it’s no fun to know that residents in a certain area can watch a video or streaming material that’s literally blocked to the rest of the world… including you.

LightyearVPN not only offers a host of online security measures for shielding your travels throughout the web, but it’s always got a selection of weapons specifically aimed at knocking down those pesky international content restrictions.

Of course, a VPN is about security first and foremost, so LightyearVPN is stacked for the protection of its users. By connecting with their enterprise-level servers in more than 50 countries and regions, users enjoy a fully secured connection to the web with blazing fast speeds, stable connections, and unlimited bandwidth at all times. There’s even a network accelerator that optimizes your connection to avoid lags in streaming video, gaming, and other heavy-duty web usage moments.

With VPN client apps for users of Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and more, LightyearVPN is also one of the most adept services around at skipping over, past, and around all those web firewalls.

As one of their deepest commitments to getting members to the content they want, LightyearVPN also employs both Shadowsocks and V2Ray, open-source proxy stealth features for getting past encrypted censorship technology that can stymie other VPN services.

Add in the one-click connectivity, 24/7 customer support, and zero connection or activity logs kept ever — and it’s why LightyearVPN registered a commendable 4.1 out of 5-star rating from more than 1,200 Google Play store users.

A year of LightyearVPN access is regularly $119, but right now, you can save almost 60 percent and get a full 12 months of protection for only $49.99.

