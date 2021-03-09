With the Bethesda purchase now legally approved, Microsoft has posted an “official welcome” to its newest acquisition from Xbox boss Phil Spencer. This notes that more Bethesda games will be coming to Game Pass later this week. It also mentions Xbox’s philosophy about making Bethesda games exclusive to Xbox.

The $7.5 billion deal to buy Bethesda gives Microsoft access to a large catalog of hits. Some of those are already on its subscription games service, such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout: New Vegas, and Doom Eternal. It only makes sense that more Bethesda titles are coming soon.

We expect Microsoft to release a presentation on March 11 that will go into more detail on what the acquisition will mean for both companies. That’s where we should learn about these new Game Pass titles.

Game Pass is an important pillar for Xbox. It looks to attract subscribers with a large library of downloadable Xbox console and PC games, including Microsoft exclusives that become available on Game Pass the same day they launch at retail. Along with older titles from the company, Spencer notes that we can expect new Bethesda titles to become available on the service.