Humble Bundle said it raised $30 million for 224 charities in 2020.

The company uses its reach into the gaming community to be a force for good in the world through games. It believes in the power of games to connect people, give voice to diverse perspectives, and bring out the best in all of us. And it raises money for causes by selling bundles of games every month.

“While 2020 was a difficult year, it also represented an unprecedented opportunity to come together as a community and have a positive impact on the world around us,” Humble Bundle said in a statement. “Every Humble Bundle — from games to software to books — and Humble Choice subscription we offer is an opportunity for the community to give back to the causes and organizations they care about.”

When wildfires ravaged Australia in late 2019 and early 2020, the Humble community raised more than $2.2 million for the Australian Red Cross, Wires, the World Wildlife Fund, and RSPCA Australia.

The community came together again in the global fight against COVID-19, raising more than $8.1 million for Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief, the International Rescue Committee, and Partners in Health.

As millions of people took to the streets to fight for racial justice last summer, the Humble community raised their voices and gave more than $4.6 million to support the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project.