With each passing year, I become more of a dad than ever. I have nose hairs, a minivan, a lot of hours in Flight Simulator, and multiple tabs open as part of research for the best fanny pack. So you can understand my fear when something like a metal-detector game shows up in my inbox. Is The Magnificent Trufflepigs, a game about searching for treasure in a sleepy village, going to turn me into a metal-detector dad? Well, I have to say that sounds extremely pleasant.

The Magnificent Trufflepigs is a new game from developer Thunkd and publishers AMC Games and Sundance TV. It is launching this summer for PC and Switch. Lead designer Andrew Crawshaw previously worked as designer on Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture.

Thunkd describes the game as a “first-person, romantic, metal-detecting game.” And based on the teaser trailer, it looks like a discovery-heavy narrative adventure. So while you might spend your time hunting for some of the heavier elements of the periodic table, the game will spend its time revealing elements of the characters and their world.

This is exactly the kinds of projects that AMC Games, the game-publishing division of AMC Networks, wants to help foster. And the company is using its influence to bring in Doctor Who actor Arthur Darvill to voice the hero.

“Gems like this can only be unearthed with the help of like-minded partners that are prepared to dig a bit deeper to find something special,” said Crawshaw. “Everyone at AMC Games and SundanceTV has helped to ensure that making our first game has been an experience that we’ll treasure.”

And speaking of treasure, I’ve got my socks and sandals on, so it’s time for me to head to the beach.