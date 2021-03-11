Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Xbox is celebrating its successful acquisition of Bethesda by loading up its subscription service with games from the publisher.

On Friday, March 12, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to 20 Bethesda games. This includes some games that were already on Game Pass, like Fallout: New Vegas, but members will also find new Game Pass options like Prey. And all 20 of the games are available on Game Pass on console, PC, and through streaming on mobile.

Here is the full list of 20 Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass:

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Doom

Doom II

Doom 64

Doom 3

Doom Eternal

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Prey

Rage 2

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

This does not represent every Bethesda game. For example, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is not a part of this list. That is likely due to existing contracts, and it may show up on Game Pass when any ongoing deal expires.

Bringing Bethesda games to Xbox Game Pass was the big reason Microsoft spent $7.5 billion to make the acquisition. That, of course, includes upcoming releases, but it’s also about filling out Game Pass with Bethesda’s sizable backlog.