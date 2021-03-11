Xbox is celebrating its successful acquisition of Bethesda by loading up its subscription service with games from the publisher.
On Friday, March 12, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to 20 Bethesda games. This includes some games that were already on Game Pass, like Fallout: New Vegas, but members will also find new Game Pass options like Prey. And all 20 of the games are available on Game Pass on console, PC, and through streaming on mobile.
Here is the full list of 20 Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass:
- Dishonored
- Dishonored 2
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 64
- Doom 3
- Doom Eternal
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Prey
- Rage 2
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
This does not represent every Bethesda game. For example, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is not a part of this list. That is likely due to existing contracts, and it may show up on Game Pass when any ongoing deal expires.
Bringing Bethesda games to Xbox Game Pass was the big reason Microsoft spent $7.5 billion to make the acquisition. That, of course, includes upcoming releases, but it’s also about filling out Game Pass with Bethesda’s sizable backlog.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties