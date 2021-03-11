Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

I imagine for a lot of fans, their first Pokémon will always be one of their favorites. There’s just something special about those starters, and that’s why Jeff Grubb and I have tackled them for our latest tier list.

For each new generation of games, Pokémon introduces three starters that begin your adventure with you. There’s always a grass type, a fire type, and a water type. It’s always fun choosing your starter. It turns out that it’s also fun ranking every starter.

Note that our tier list doesn’t include starters from some of the remakes and spinoff games. In other words, we’re not counting Pikachu or Eevee.

If you want to make your own tier list, you can do so here.