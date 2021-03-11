From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, many companies needed to tighten their belt and shrink resources, resulting in thousands of talented people losing their jobs. However, 12 months in, companies are back hiring and looking for exceptional new talent (that’s you, btw!)

And we want to help and do what we can to ensure you land your dream jobs. So with that, we’ve got some really great tips on how to make your resume and cover letter stand out from the crowd.

Tailor it every time

Every job is different, every application is different, and every hiring manager is looking for different things — so tailor, tailor, tailor! There is no point in sending out the same resume for eight different job applications. Research each company, and include buzzwords that may jump out to the person reading. Also, where you can, try to make subtle references to the job description, so the company knows you’re a good match.

No more than two pages

One important thing to remember is try to avoid overdoing it when it comes to your resume. More than likely, the hiring manager has a pile of other applications to read, so the last thing they want is a five-pager from you. Keep it concise and to the point!

Choose language wisely

Every company has a different brand identity, and a different tone — so you should be mindful of that when doing up a resume to apply for a role. If you are applying to a big corporate enterprise, you may find that using a more formal tone would be best. Likewise, if you are applying to a less corporate company, an informal tone may work better. Check out the company website or brand page to get an idea.

CHECK FOR SPELLING

This should go without saying, but sometimes spelling and grammar can slip through the cracks. And guys, it really, really shouldn’t. We know that a spelling mistake or a grammatical error isn’t the end of the world, however, if you are a hiring manager looking to narrow down a pool of applicants, small mistakes might be the only way to do so. Get someone to proofread your resume before sending it out.

Make a personal statement

Not everyone chooses to include a little personal statement on their CV, but I really see the merit in it. A personal statement can help identify your strengths and immediately show that you have the right skills for the job. Look at it as kind of an opener to the person reading it.

Every resume will be different depending on the role you’re applying for, so be sure to do some research around what kind of applications they look for and what they’re hoping to see in your resume.

You’ve got this! Head over to VentureBeat jobs now, and start applying.