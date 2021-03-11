Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Square Enix is launching its own Nintendo Direct-style video event called Square Enix Presents. This showcase debuts at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern on March 18, and it will focus on a handful of upcoming and ongoing Square Enix releases. These include the $60 platformer Balan Wonderworld, which has a demo you can try now.

Square Enix Presents will stream live to the publisher’s Twitch and YouTube channels. And the company is planning to debut around 40 minutes worth of updates about its games. It is promising news about the following games and projects:

Outriders

Balan Wonderworld

Tomb Raider

Marvel’s Avengers

Just Cause Mobile

A new mobile game from Square Enix Montreal

“Whimsical” games from Square Enix subsidiary Taito

Outriders is a role-playing shooter due out April 1, and Balan Wonderworld is launching March 26. So expect Square Enix to talk about why you should get excited to preorder those products.

As for Tomb Raider, Square Enix says it will have announcements about the “ongoing celebration for the 25th anniversary” of the series. The Microsoft Store already leaked the existence of Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy with a release date of March 18. So it’s possible that will shadow drop alongside this presentation.

We will find out for sure when the show goes live — that is if we can pull ourselves away from the Balan Wonderworld demo.