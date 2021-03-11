Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Wide Right Interactive has revealed What the Dub, a party game that is likely to appeal to any Mystery Science Theater 3000 fans.

What the Dub has players inserting your own lines into clips of old B-movies and PSAs. It will launch on April 8 for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively.

The game supports up to 12 players (with half entering lines and the other half voting). You use a phone, tablet, or computer to send in your dubs, which are then played over the old film clips with the help of computer voice work. Players then vote for their favorites. If you’ve ever played a Jackbox party game, its similar to that setup.

What the Dub uses over 300 clips, so you’ll have to play a bunch before you come across any repeats. It’s the perfect opportunity to show your friends how much funnier you are than them.