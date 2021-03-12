From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

Over 90 percent of millennials are on social media for about three hours each day. If you’re an entrepreneur…well, you’re probably spending your day growing your business and not on social media to that extent.

Of course, if your brand isn’t engaging people where they live on the web, then then you’re sacrificing loads of sales and potentially the long-term viability of your business.

With EasyCloat, firms can do everything to make sure their brand is a viable, engaged, active voice online without investing hours and hours of time each day on making it happen.

EasyCloat offers a simple-to-use interface that centralizes social media posting all in one place. Rather than hitting Facebook, then Twitter, then Instagram, and so on to post new content, EasyClout allows users to manage, post, and schedule content from EasyCloat right to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Telegram, Tumblr, Reddit, and more.

EasyCloat’s secret weapon is artificial intelligence, employing AI bots as part of their Activity feature that can actually grow your social audiences automatically. By selecting specific tags, keywords, locations, usernames, and more, the bot finds the user types you want to be reaching and engages with those potential customers. EasyCloat says users have reported increases in sales of up to 10 percent after maximizing their reach with the Activity feature.

Efficiency is the name of the game with Easyclout, including a modern image editor with watermark support, cloud storage integration for connecting to Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, and more, as well as analytics to help a coordinated creative social media campaign drive more engagement to business posts.

This one-year subscription to an EasyClout standard plan includes support for up to 40 different social media accounts, so everything you need to post or talk about on social channels all happens from one place. Regularly $59, EasyClout Social Media Management access is now two-thirds off its regular price, down to only $19.99 for 12 months.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.