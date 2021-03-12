Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Video game sales continued expanding rapidly in February, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. This was due to ongoing excitement for the latest console hardware and a major new release from Nintendo. The business of games in the United States generated similar numbers in January, so the industry is kicking off 2021 with a winning streak.

“February 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content, and accessories reached a February record $4.6 billion,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “[That is] 35% higher when compared to a year ago.”

February 2021 Dollar Sales, Millions Feb 2020 Feb 2021 Change Total Video Game Sales $3,397 $4,599 35% Video Game Hardware $184 $406 121% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms) $3,075 $3,998 30% Video Game Accessories $138 $195 41% * Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

So far, 2021 is running well ahead of last year in terms of sales.

“Year-to-date spending totaled $9.3 billion, 39% higher than the same period in 2020,” said Piscatella.

Year-to-Date 2021 Dollar Sales, Millions YTD 2020 YTD 2021 Change Total Video Game Sales $6,718 $9,312 39% Video Game Hardware $315 $725 130% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms) $6,137 $8,171 33% Video Game Accessories $266 $417 57% * Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

Let’s get to the sales charts.

February 2021 NPD: The top 20 best-selling games of the month in the U.S.

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. But not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.

These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold. And this is for full-game sales and does not include in-game spending.

Rank Last Month Rank February 2021 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 NEW Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury* Nintendo 2 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 3 NEW Persona 5: Strikers Sega/Atlus 4 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 5 4 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 6 NEW Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment 7 2 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 8 6 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Nintendo 9 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 10 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 11 12 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts 12 10 NBA 2K21* Take 2 Interactive (Corp) 13 9 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 14 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive 15 11 Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Nintendo 16 7 Ring Fit Adventure* Nintendo 17 15 Just Dance 2021 Ubisoft 18 17 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Microsoft (Corp) 19 16 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 20 13 Immortals: Fenyx Rising Ubisoft * Digital sales not included

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Nintendo’s rerelease of Super Mario 3D World was a massive hit for the publisher.

“Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury debuts as the best-selling game of February,” said Piscatella. “The title also ranks as the second best-selling game of 2021 year to date, despite the lack of digital sales tracking for Nintendo published titles.”

Little Nightmares II

Bandai Namco’s horror platformer Little Nightmares II also had a strong debut month.

“Little Nightmares II launched as the sixth best-selling game of February,” said Piscatella. “Little Nightmares II ranked as the fifth best-selling game on Xbox platforms, while placing 10th on PlayStation.”

Top 20 best-selling games of 2021 so far

Rank Year-to-Date Ending February 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury* Nintendo 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 4 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 5 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 6 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Nintendo 7 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 9 Persona 5: Strikers Sega/Atlus 10 Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo * Digital sales not included

Top 10 best-selling games of the last 12 months

Rank Last Month Rank 12 Months Ending February 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 3 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 4 4 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 5 5 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 6 6 The Last of Us: Part II Sony (Corp) 7 7 Ghost of Tsushima Sony (Corp) 8 10 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 9 9 Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Nintendo 10 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Nintendo * Digital sales not included

February 2021 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Nintendo-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last Month Rank February 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 NEW Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury* Nintendo 2 2 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Nintendo 3 1 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 4 4 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 5 5 Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Nintendo 6 3 Ring Fit Adventure* Nintendo 7 6 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 8 7 Just Dance 2021 Ubisoft 9 8 Super Mario Party* Nintendo 10 9 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Nintendo * Digital sales not included

February 2021 NPD: Top 10 best-selling PlayStation-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last Month Rank February 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 3 NEW Persona 5: Strikers Sega/Atlus 4 4 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 5 3 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 6 5 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Microsoft (Corp) 7 9 NBA 2K21 Take 2 Interactive (Corp) 8 8 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts 9 10 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 10 NEW Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment * Digital sales not included

February 2021 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Xbox-platform games in the U.S.

Xbox Platforms Rank Last Month Rank February 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 3 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 3 2 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 4 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 5 NEW Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment 6 5 Forza Horizon 4 Microsoft (Corp) 7 8 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts 8 9 Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Microsoft (Corp) 9 12 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive 10 10 UFC 4 Electronic Arts * Digital sales not included