In the United States, Sony and Microsoft are selling every new-generation console that they produce. Those sales combined with Nintendo Switch’s historic momentum pushed February hardware sales to their highest point in a decade, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group.

“Monthly sales of video game hardware increased 121% when compared to February 2020, to $406 million,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “This is the highest total for a February month since the $468 million reached in February 2011. Year-to-date hardware spending totaled $724 million, an increase of 130% compared to a year ago.”

Once again, the Switch had an advantage over the competition thanks to the maturity of its supply pipeline versus PlayStation 5 and Xbox. Nintendo is able to get many more systems into the retail chain. And even that isn’t enough to meet demand.

“Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars in February,” said Piscatella. “Unit and dollar sales of Nintendo Switch hardware in February were the highest for any hardware platform in a February month since the Nintendo Wii in February 2009.”

Switch continues to rise up the ranks of best-selling consoles ever.

“Lifetime dollar sales of Nintendo Switch hardware have now exceeded those of the Nintendo DS, making Switch Nintendo’s 2nd best-selling platform in U.S. tracked history Nintendo Wii ranks first,” said Piscatella. “Switch is currently the 7th best-selling hardware platform in lifetime U.S. dollar sales.”

But Sony is also setting a record pace thanks in part to its $500 price tag.

“PlayStation 5 ranked as the 2nd best-selling hardware platform in February in both unit and dollar sales,” said Piscatella. “PlayStation 5 is currently the fastest selling hardware platform in U.S. history — [through a four-month period]”