From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

When people sit down to create a website, they often spend much of that gestation time deciding on the little things, like menus and colors and showy graphics. To be fair, it’s not like that stuff isn’t important.

But while most creators fixate on those surface issues, it’s not uncommon for some critical questions to go largely unexamined. Questions like where exactly this site is going to live and who’s going to make sure that work is quickly and easily accessible to the web-surfing masses.

Web hosting isn’t always sexy… but it definitely matters. To ensure the long-term future of a site, creators need a reliable provider with a robust array of features like StartHost Web Hosting.

Perfectly suited for small businesses or those looking to get their own personal website up and running, StartHost is a cloud-based hosting option with a network of connected servers to balance their users’ storage and bandwidth needs.

Rather than hinging on one single server, your content is saved across several Samsung Enterprise SSDs for virtually unlimited speed and access, even during a website’s most active times. That architecture also guarantees better security for all of your work as well as better reliability in the event of a problem. StartHost doesn’t boast about their 99.99 percent network uptime for nothing.

Speaking of security, StartHost takes steps to ensure your site is protected at all times, with different security measures stationed at every layer of their hosting hierarchy, including daily backups taken off-site to make sure any system breakdown can be safely and quickly fixed. They also fully support IPv6, the new standard for IP addresses worldwide.

Whether your site runs on Linux, Windows, or WordPress, StartHost has an optimized, high-performance platform built for the needs of each site.

With this offer, users can lock in three full years of StartHost Web Hosting services at almost 80 percent off its regular price. With this offer, you pay less than 50 cents per month, just $14.99 for 36 months.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.