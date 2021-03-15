One of the best third-party controllers is getting an update. Peripheral manufacturer 8BitDo revealed the 8BitDo Pro 2 today with a number of new features and capabilities. These include new buttons on the back of the device, a button to switch between profiles, and improved ergonomics.
The 8BitDo Pro 2 begins shipping April 12 for $50. It supports Switch, PC, Raspberry Pi, and more, and you can alternate between those standards using a physical button. In addition to the new features, you still get wireless Bluetooth connectivity, force feedback, gyro controls, USB-C charging, and 20 hours of battery life.
In terms of fresh additions, however, one of the big changes is the new inputs. You can use the 8BitDo Ultimate software — which is now on iOS and Android as well as PC — to assign any input to the back paddles. You can also create macros for these buttons as well. This brings the Pro 2 in line with other “pro” controllers that have back-side inputs.
The 8BitDo Pro 2 should also provide a more comfortable experience as well. In the promotional material for the controller, 8BitDo promises that the gamepad is easier to hold thanks to what looks like a more textured plastic.
I’ll try to get my hands on the device to judge for myself. But 8BitDo makes fantastic controllers. The 8BitDo Pro+ is still my favorite third-party controller ever. I prefer it to Nintendo’s Pro controller, and I use it constantly with both my PC and Switch. If the Pro 2 just meets that baseline, it’ll be worth it at $50. And any improvements at that point are a bonus.
