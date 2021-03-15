From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Since its debut in 2012, the nifty little Raspbery Pi has quietly become the Swiss Army knife of tech tinkerers everywhere. Loaded with versatility, this single-board microcomputer has become the beating programmable heart behind literally hundreds of DIY tech projects.

From super useful creations, like a streaming device or video doorbell, to more esoteric works, like an AI air guitar or a portrait that comes to life, the power of using the Pi as the tiny brain running inventive ideas is only limited by the creativity of its makers.

For those who have always thought of themselves as inventors and explorers at heart, the training in the Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Bundle can put that self-image to the test.

Included in this collection are 15 courses that come together like a giant robotics tutorial, helping new creators get their feet wet with the programming, electronics, and robotics skills needed to start building with Pi and ROS2.

It all begins with The Complete Raspberry Pi Bootcamp. This is where even those with zero prior Raspberry Pi programming experience can safely jump aboard, as it guides users step-by-step through assembling a complete project using the Pi as the centerpiece — even if you don’t presently have a Pi on hand.

With the basics settled, further courses broaden the robotics training in the best way possible: through fun, knowledge-expanding projects.

Just think of how much you’ll learn building a smart security camera that detects movement in the video footage, then sends an email or SMS text alert. There’s plenty to be gained from learning how to build an obstacle-avoiding robot, complete with ultrasonic sensors that detect objects in its path. Heck, you’ll even enlist Google Maps to fashion your own GPS tracking system.

Meanwhile, other courses dive into building reliable, hack-proof, and scalable Internet of Things items using the Python coding language; as well as ROS2, an open-source, meta-operating system for use in programming robots. You’ll catch on quicker than you think, with knowledgable instructors like Umesh Lokhande, an embedded engineer with an instructor rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars; Edouard Renard, a software engineer with a 4.2-star rating; Wolf Donat, a computer engineer who specializes in robotics; and many others.

Regularly priced at almost $2,400, the Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Bundle is on sale for pennies on the dollar, at only $49.99.

