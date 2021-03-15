From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

The world is getting back to normal, and we honestly couldn’t be happier. It’s been a long and tough time, but the light is well and truly at the end of the tunnel. How can we be so sure? Well, a great sign is the fact that companies have lifted hiring freezes, and they’re recruiting again!

This is something we feel like shouting about, in the hopes that many of you can land yourselves in exciting new positions, with a little help from us. So, we wanted to highlight some of the businesses looking for fantastic talent.

Senior Partner Engineer, Checkout.com

Checkout.com is actively looking for their first Senior Partner Engineer to join the fast-growing team in San Francisco to support their partners and merchants on platform solutions. This partner-facing role will drive technical relationships with partners based in the Americas from initial discovery, to integration and on-going management of the partnerships. Today, these are ecommerce and subscription management platforms; examples include BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud (fka Demandware), Magento, Chargebee, and Zuora. In order to be successful in this role, you will be the technical interface between partners and internal teams, such as Partnerships, Product, Engineering, and Implementation Engineering. The ideal candidate will need to be an independent, highly motivated individual, who is able to stand out in an entrepreneurial environment and outperform goals through personal drive.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, Palo Alto Networks

The Crypsis Group is seeking a Threat Intelligence Analyst to join their growing team. The Threat Intelligence Analyst will be a member of the professional services team and will be responsible for partnering with executive leadership and other internal team members by providing critical information to combat potential threats. The Threat Intelligence Analyst will have experience with and understand various methods of using publicly available data to recognize relationships between individuals, businesses, and other entities. They will be responsible for mapping out malicious internet infrastructure and identifying additional, related assets, while also analyzing activity associated with both successful and unsuccessful intrusions by advanced attackers.

IT Service Manager, Fanduel

The role of a Service Manager is to act as a guardian of customer-facing products, ensuring operational processes comprising of Incident, Problem and Change are fit for purpose to drive highly available experience of Fanduel services for customers. Fanduel is looking for someone with excellent communication skills and the ability to act as liaison, delivering information both to technical and non-technical teams. You will join a place where innovation, creativity, customer/business focus, continuous improvement, automation and operational objectives are a way of life and love what you do.

Director of Product Design and UX, Zwift

As Director, Product Design and UX, you will join a growing team to help lead a mission to elevate Zwift’s core experiences across game, app and web. You will be responsible for overseeing intuitive and user-focused solutions to complex problems. Through these efforts, Zwift will deliver a user experience that becomes a point of competitive differentiation. You should be a strong team builder, as you will be working in partnership with the VP of Product Design andamp; UX to develop and grow a group of talented and motivated Product Experience (UX) Designers. They value leaders who are empathetic and supportive coaches. Those who can use their design vision to influence a rapidly growing, dynamic organization while raising the bar for experiential quality and consistency through the work of the team. This is a senior leadership-level role with significant responsibility, creativity, technical expertise, and business sense required.

UX Developer, Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is currently looking for a UX Software Developer for its’ DASTO program, to support the United States Army Human Resources Command (HRC). If you are ready to move into this new and exciting program, meet the qualifications, and are interested in belonging to a team of highly skilled professionals supporting HRC, then you certainly should apply. The scope of the Army Data and Application Support (DASTO) contract is to provide data and application support for the HRC. In this role, you will, under direct supervision, modify applications programs from detailed specifications; code, test, debug, document and maintain those programs. You will be involved in the planning of system and development deployment as well as being responsible for meeting software compliance standards. The successful candidate will evaluate interfaces between hardware and software, operational requirements, and characteristics of the overall system.