Microsoft announced today that Undertale is coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 16, making it available to download on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One to all subscribers.
Undertale is one of the most beloved indie games ever made. It debuted in 2015 and has become available on most platforms, but this is the first time the title is showing up on Xbox. If you do not subscribe to Game Pass, you can also buy it individually for $15. It does not support Xbox Play Anywhere, so you’ll have to buy it for Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.
Undertale has a lot of fans and buzz. It’s a quirky spin on RPGs inspired by the SNES classic Earthbound. If you haven’t tried Undertale yet but have Game Pass, you should give the game a spin.
Game Pass is a major pillar for Microsoft’s gaming strategy. It adds its first-party exclusives to the service the day that they launch, but Microsoft is always looking for third-party titles to add to Game Pass. Earlier today, Microsoft announced that Square Enix’s co-op shooter Outriders is coming to Game Pass the same day the game launches on April 1.
