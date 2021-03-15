Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Microsoft announced today that the upcoming co-op shooter Outriders will be available on Xbox Game Pass the same day it launches on April 1.

Outriders will also come out for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC. It’ll be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Android phones and tablets (via Xbox Cloud Gaming) through Game Pass. The game has cross-play support, so players can join up together despite their preferred platform.

Game Pass is a big part of Microsoft’s gaming strategy. The subscription service gives users access to hundreds of downloadable titles. Microsoft adds its own first-party offerings to the service, but it is also always looking for third party titles that it can bring to the service.

Square Enix is publishing Outriders, and it has supported Game Pass before with games like Dragon Quest XI S and titles from the Final Fantasy series. Its developer, People Can Fly, was behind the 2011 shooter Bulletstorm.

If you subscribe to Game Pass and spent money on a preorder for the Xbox version of Outriders, you’ll probably want to cancel that.