One of the best games of 2020 is now getting … Norsier.

Today, Paradox Interactive released the Northern Lords Flavor Pack for Crusader Kings III, its intriguing grand strategy/roleplay-your-ruling-dynasty game. It’s the first DLC for the game, which launched in September. Crusader Kings III has already sold more than 1 million copies.

The package adds more detail and depth for those hailing from Norse nations and cultures: religion, raiding, internal disputes, and more. It’s $7 on every platform that sells Crusader Kings III. If you own the expansion pack, it’s part of that content. Paradox says these flavor packs are bigger than what you’d expect form just a pure cosmetic update but smaller than a major expansion, and they focus on specific cultures and regions.

During Paradox’s fan event over the weekend, new game director Alexander Oltner said the publisher wants there to be a clear line between what’s a flavor pack and what’s an expansion so that people know what to expect … and what they’re buying.

“As you know, it’s a time-honored tradition at Paradox to make sure that Sweden is overpowered in every game we make,” Oltner said of the Swedish game publisher (maybe with tongue in cheek). “On a more serious note, we know the Norse are very popular with players, and they’re tribal-raiding gameplay style is very appreciated. And this early starting date for starting [for Crusader Kings III] is fascinating. Europe is shattered. It’s easy to carve out your destiny, and we wanted to enhance that experience.”

The Norse Flavor Pack (does Norse taste like salted fish?) also adds:

Norse Adventurer Realms: You may ditch your home and lead a Viking host into other lands to set up your own kingdom.

New warrior units: Jomsvikings and Shieldmaidens. It also adds poets who can “compose stinging rebukes or romantic overtures.” (Great, just what I need when my vassals get frisky)

Cultural additions include special dynastic legacies, Norse blot sacrifices, trials by combat, and more events that add Norse color.

New art and music.

Berserkers, missionaries, runestones, Varangian adventurers, new decisions, and other things highlight Norse history and culture.

Even if you don’t buy Northern Lords, Crusader Kings III is getting a free update that adds harsher winter conditions, duels, and a new poet trait.