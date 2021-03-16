Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Jeff Grubb and I have some similar tastes when it comes to gaming. That includes a love for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise, which makes it the ideal candidate for our latest tier list.

Specifically, we’re looking at the levels found in the recent Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remake compilation. That gives us 19 stages to sort through.

Of course, we quickly realized that a lot of our favorite THPS levels come from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3. We’re gonna need to find an excuse to talk about that game at some point soon (I’m not holding my breath for a remake).

If you want to make your own tier list, you can do so here.