My.Games has invested in Espresso Publishing to boost its hypercasual games business.

Amsterdam-based Espresso Publishing creates hypercasual mobile games, which are short but viral games that can be played in a minute or less. My.Games is taking a minority stake in the publisher, with an option to buy control of the company.

Part of Moscow’s Mail.ru Group, My.Games has been actively investing in game studios. Most recently, My.Games invested in Pizza Club Games in San Francisco. About 75% of My.Games’ revenue comes from mobile games.

Espresso Publishing will publish games from third-party developers and give the developers about 60% of the revenue. Espresso Publishing will rely on responsiveness, favorable terms of cooperation, an individual approach to solving problems, and will also be open to accepting applications from all hypercasual games developers interested in cooperation.

Espresso Publishing’s mission is to find great ideas for games and offer flexible cooperation options to studios. It has been working with the hypercasual genre for more than three years and offers full-cycle project support to developers including production and marketing expertise, analytics, ASO, localization, financing for marketing, creating assets, and verifying hypotheses.

Espresso Publishing will also be open to providing advance payments to studios for prototyping, offering partners up to $6,000 for prototype development and at least 50% of net profit depending on the product’s metrics. Espresso Publishing also offers financial support to developers on a monthly basis to help teams meet their targeted metrics.

The company will also support the My. Games initiative to launch their own automated developer platform — it would make verifying hypotheses very quick and simple, and provide marketing and product metrics for hyper-casual games. Vasily Maguryan, CEO of My.Games, said in a statement that hypercasual games generated $3.1 billion in 2020. He said that My.Games has already received more than 1,000 pitches for hypercasual games.

Zahar Serebryannikov is CEO of Espresso Publishing.