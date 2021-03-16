Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Super Bomberman R Online has escaped the confines of Google’s Stadia. Konami announced today that it is launching the battle royale version of Bomberman R on Steam, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This online game gives players a way to compete online in 64-person matches in which the last Bomberman standing wins.

Konami originally launched Super Bomberman R as a launch game for the Nintendo Switch in 2017. It then released that game for other platforms over the next few years. In 2020, the publisher followed up the game with the online-multiplayer version, Super Bomberman R Online, for Google Stadia. That version launched in September, and now Konami is promising to release it on new platforms at some point this year.

Super Bomberman R Online went free-to-play on Stadia in December, but Konami did not say if that is the case for the game on its new platforms. The multiplayer party experience will get cross-platform multiplayer, though. So if you do already play it on Stadia, you may start finding more matches against real humans instead of bots.

The battle royale formula works well with Super Bomberman R Online. Players fight against just a handful of other people at a time on a single cell on a larger, connected map. As you eliminate others, you get sent to other cells with the remaining bomber people.

I enjoyed this game on Stadia, but I imagine I’ll probably play it a lot more if it’s on Switch.