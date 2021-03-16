From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

If you fell in a lake right now, destroying all the current contents of your phone, how much of that information would be lost to you forever? While it’s a safe bet that some of it is squirreled away in various places, the odds are that a lot of that data might just be gone for good.

Computer experts have spent 40 years warning users to back up their data, yet even in 2020, one in five current computer users still didn’t save their information in a secure backup drive. Never. Never ever.

Between lost data, slowed device performance, and basic efficiency, cloud storage providers have made it easier to backup devices quickly and simply to avoid those catastrophic losses. Right now, you can also restrict those losses from impacting your wallet with lifetime access to 1TB of Polar Backup Cloud Storage space.

Polar Backup is a backup solution that pays close attention to both your data and your devices. Using state-of-the-art Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology, this GDPR-compliant platform offers users full data control, whether it’s transferring files into storage or making sure the most updated versions are always stashed away for safekeeping.

Among Polar Backup’s roster of features is a use of duplication and redundancy in their system to ensure a user’s files are always available on demand.

As for security, Polar Backup uses 256-bit AES military grade encryption to encrypt data right on your device, before it’s even transferred to Amazon AWS servers. On the server site, it’s encrypted again with the same 256-bit AES encryption, assuring absolute end-to-end security for all your information.

Meanwhile, regular Polar Backups make sure that if you ever lose or even accidentally delete a file, a copy is right there in storage, ready to replace what you’ve lost.

Of course, reliable cloud storage space at a reasonable price is worth its weight in gold. So, even if you’re not sure whether or not you need more room, picking up 1TB of premium Polar Backup Cloud Storage real estate for life at $29.99, hundreds off the regular $390 price, is a move worth making.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.