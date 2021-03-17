From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

Sometimes, decisions come down to basic numbers. That’s true when you buy a car or a house or when your favorite team decides to lock up a star athlete with a long-term contract.

Similarly, users can often make their decision on a cloud storage service provider with a hard look at the straight dollars and cents as well. 2TB of Amazon Drive cloud storage space currently costs $119 a year. That same 2TB will cost you about the same rate from Dropbox at $9.99 per month. It’s the same price for a Google Drive 2TB account, or you can even expand up to 10TB for $49.99 monthly.

Or…you can consider Degoo Premium. They’re offering a positively cavernous 15TB of cloud storage space that you keep for life for just $149.99. And it isn’t hard to see that stacking those numbers side-by-side with the other cloud providers is basically like comparing apples and oranges.

In practical terms, considering the ever-escalating size of files, that giant 15TB patch of digital cloud real estate could definitely come in handy in the years ahead. You can house almost 4 million digital images in that 15TB space, or collect almost 7,500 hours of HD quality video.

A Degoo Premium plan can sync to an unlimited number of devices, assuring users can keep full backup of the entire contents of their smartphone, tablet, or even a laptop, and still have loads of storage space to spare. Those backups can also happen automatically at high speeds, with Degoo detecting changes to any of your files, then shipping an updated version right to the cloud.

Security is always a high priority with any worthy cloud storage provider, and Degoo doesn’t disappoint, offering full 256-bit AES encryption security over everything in their system. Meanwhile, that end-to-end protection remains if the file is shared with family, friends, or co-workers, even if they aren’t Degoo customers.

While a 15TB lifetime subscription to a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan is on sale at over 90 percent off its regular price at $149.99, that’s only the tip of the iceberg. If you or your business should need more space, you can step up to plans with 25TB ($199.99), 35TB ($249.99); or even 50TB for just $299.99.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.