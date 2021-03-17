SNK has revealed and launched the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 for the Switch, which includes 10 games from the beloved portable system. It is available in the Nintendo eShop now, and a physical version is coming in the future.
The Neo Geo Pocket Color launched in 1999. Although it couldn’t compete with Nintendo’s Game Boy Color, the few fans that the console attracted still hold the little machine in high regard (myself included). This collection has 10 games. Although six of them are already available on Switch as standalone games, four are appearing on the console for the first time.
The 10 games are:
- SNK Gals’ Fighters
- Samurai Showdown 2
- King of Fighters R-2
- The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny
- Fatal Fury First Contact
- SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millennium
- Metal Slug: 1st Mission
- Metal Slug: 2nd Mission
- Dark Arms: Beast Buster 1999
- Big Tournament Golf
Those last four are the ones appearing on Switch for the first time.
That SNK is calling this Vol. 1 gives me hope that we can see a Vol. 2 that includes SNK Vs Capcom: Card Fighter’s Clash.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties