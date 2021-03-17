Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

SNK has revealed and launched the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 for the Switch, which includes 10 games from the beloved portable system. It is available in the Nintendo eShop now, and a physical version is coming in the future.

The Neo Geo Pocket Color launched in 1999. Although it couldn’t compete with Nintendo’s Game Boy Color, the few fans that the console attracted still hold the little machine in high regard (myself included). This collection has 10 games. Although six of them are already available on Switch as standalone games, four are appearing on the console for the first time.

The 10 games are:

SNK Gals’ Fighters

Samurai Showdown 2

King of Fighters R-2

The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny

Fatal Fury First Contact

SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millennium

Metal Slug: 1st Mission

Metal Slug: 2nd Mission

Dark Arms: Beast Buster 1999

Big Tournament Golf

Those last four are the ones appearing on Switch for the first time.

That SNK is calling this Vol. 1 gives me hope that we can see a Vol. 2 that includes SNK Vs Capcom: Card Fighter’s Clash.