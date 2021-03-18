Black Panther is on his way to The Avengers game, as revealed during today’s Square Enix Present event.
The new hero will be part of an expansion called War for Wakanda. It is coming out later this year.
The Avengers gets Hawkeye as a new playable character today, along with the next-gen updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. We also know that Spider-Man is coming as an exclusive for PlayStation.
Square Enix’s Avengers launched last September. Despite representing such a massive IP, the project has not met the publisher’s expectations. Perhaps a major new hero like Black Panther can attract more players.
