Hitman fans are getting more from the franchise in 2021, and this time Agent 47 is back it is back under the Square Enix umbrella. The publisher revealed Hitman Sniper Assassins — which is a working title — during its Square Enix Presents livestream media event today. The company debuted a quick teaser trailer, but it also provided some more details in a followup press release.

Hitman Sniper Assassins is from developer Square Enix Montreal. That’s the studio responsible for the highly regarded Lara Craft Go and Deus Ex Go mobile games. Of course, Square Enix Montreal also developed Hitman Go, and now it’s going back to developer IO Interactive to work with that series on smartphones and tablets.

But as the Hitman Sniper Assassins name suggests, this is not a Go game. Instead, it is a followup to the previous Hitman Sniper game.

“Praised as one of the best mobile games available upon its release, Hitman Sniper raised the bar for player expectations of mobile sniper games,” Square Enix Montreal executive producer Dominic Allaire said. “Project Hitman Sniper Assassins will be an evolutionary leap forward for the genre, and we can’t wait for players to share our excitement when they get their hands on it in the coming months.”

Hitman 3 launched in January, and Square Enix is looking to capitalize on the excitement for the series with its mobile game. And it’s hoping to give players a similar experience in a mobile sniper-game format.

“Creativity in approach and tactics are hallmarks of the game’s universe,” lead designer Fahad Khan said. “We’ve doubled down on what fans loved and are delivering an experience that gives players even more freedom to truly embody a Hitman Sniper.”

Correction, 12:35 p.m. Pacific: This story originally referred to Agent 47 in Hitman Sniper Assassins, but the trailer does not actually show Agent 47. This leaves open the possibility for another character to star in the game.