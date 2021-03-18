Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Sony revealed the controllers today for PlayStation 5’s upcoming VR device (which still does not have an official name).

You can see the new controllers above, which have a shape that will wrap around players’ wrists when they grip them. These devices have similar features as the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Most important, these aren’t PlayStation Move controllers. PSVR for PlayStation 4 just used those old devices, which were originally designed to turn the PlayStation 3 into more of a Wii competitor with motion-tracking controllers. They were never as well-suited for VR as controllers made specifically for that purpose, such as the Oculus Touch.

And while you needed the external PlayStation Camera for controller tracking with PSVR, the new PS VR headset will handle the tracking for these new devices. The new pads also have finger detection, meaning it can sense where you’re resting your digits even if you aren’t pressing a button.

Sony noted that prototypes of these controllers will be heading to developers soon.