Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

At the end of its Square Enix Presents event, the publisher revealed that Luminous Productions’ next project now has a name: Forspoken.

When revealed last year, the action role-playing game had the working title of Project Athia. This is the next game from the team behind Final Fantasy XV.

We also got to see a short new scene showing a character played by Ella Balisnka (2020’s Run Sweetheart Run, 2019’s Charlie’s Angels), hiding from a dragon.

Forspoken is coming out in 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PC.