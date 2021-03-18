At the end of its Square Enix Presents event, the publisher revealed that Luminous Productions’ next project now has a name: Forspoken.
When revealed last year, the action role-playing game had the working title of Project Athia. This is the next game from the team behind Final Fantasy XV.
We also got to see a short new scene showing a character played by Ella Balisnka (2020’s Run Sweetheart Run, 2019’s Charlie’s Angels), hiding from a dragon.
Forspoken is coming out in 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PC.
