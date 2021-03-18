Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.
Square Enix revealed that its subsidiary Taito is working on a Space Invaders AR game for mobile.
Space Invaders is one of oldest and most classic arcade games ever, having debuted in 1978. This AR version will bring place those pesky alien spaceships in the same environment that you’re in (granted, you’re looking at your phone screen).
Mobile AR’s biggest game Pokémon Go, which is really more of a hit because of its use of real-world maps and the Pokémon brand. Minecraft had a go at mobile AR with Minecraft Earth, but Microsoft stopped development on that project this year.
Square Enix Montreal is developing Space Invaders AR with Taito.
