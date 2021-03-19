Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Atlus announced today that Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will launch on May 25 for Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. A digital deluxe edition will give buyers early access on May 21. The standard version costs $50, while the digital deluxe edition goes for $70.

Nocturne originally debuted in 2003 as a PlayStation 2 game in Japan. The U.S. got it in 2004, but this was before Persona 3 turned a new wave of North American RPG fans on to the Shin Megami Tensei franchise. Many fans regard Nocturne as one of the best entries in the series.

This HD Remaster includes improved 3D models and backgrounds, along with new difficulty options that should make the experience more approachable to newcomers. You can also suspend save your progress whenever you want and choose between English or Japanese voice acting.

The next entry in the series, Shin Megami Tensei V, is set to come out for Switch later this year.