On the latest episode of The GamesBeat Decides podcast, the crew looks at Xbox’s strong week and PlayStation buying the Evo fighting-game tournament. GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb also answer your questions about Starfield and Battlefield 2021. They also rank the Xbox consoles. But all anyone really cares about is the Game Boy Color. Was it a new generation and platform or was it a revision like some of Nintendo’s other handhelds? These are the questions that we are here to argue so you don’t have to think for yourself. Join us, won’t you?