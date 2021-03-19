AI is poised to impact health care dramatically, but how do you ensure it’s used equitably across all populations? Learn what’s needed.

Compatibility issues in tech can turn what you thought would be a simple operation into an absolute nightmare. And even if it doesn’t lead to a headache, that doesn’t mean two independently-created systems are always going to work together as cleanly and efficiently as you might hope.

Thanks to their nearly universal reach, almost any web hosting service should be able to host a WordPress-run site on their platform. But just because it can doesn’t mean it should. When stacked against a host designed to have WordPress sites running like a Swiss watch, the alternatives come up short every time.

WP Buzz WordPress Hosting is just that type of service, employing a host of features optimized for WordPress sites to make them run faster, perform better, and generally just live happier than if they were hosted by an alternative.

When subscribers sign on with a WP Buzz lifetime plan, it comes with WordPress pre-installed.

Since the platform is built and optimized with a stack engineered specifically for the speed and security needs of WordPress users, builders can dive in, create a website, and know it’ll load quickly and perform like a champ from the start — and throughout all the years ahead.

That isn’t just hyperbole either. Independent assessors like K6 found WordPress sites with WP Buzz hosting loaded up to 10 times faster than WordPress sites on other less-optimized hosting platforms.

In addition to automatically updating your site to the latest version of WordPress as it’s released, including all the critical patches that may come later, WP Buzz also brings an armful of useful added features site owners will appreciate.

With an interface and menu optimized for smartphones, tablets, and laptops, users can take advantage of a web app firewall that protects sites against brute-force attacks; monitors that keep an eye on any installed plugins that can give you trouble down the road; and auto-scaling cloud service that ensures your site always stays online, even through the heaviest of traffic hits.

A lifetime of site creation and hosting for a WP Buzz facilitated site carries a $475 value, but for a limited time, that complete turn-key web experience is available for just $39.99.

