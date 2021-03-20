AI is poised to impact health care dramatically, but how do you ensure it’s used equitably across all populations? Learn what’s needed.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

If you’re running a business, one of the last things you want to do is spend hours crafting and fine-tuning a brilliant online video. Sure, it could be fun, but stacked against the other critical issues you’re likely juggling in a given day, sinking hours into video editing is a tough use of your time to justify.

Don’t discount the impact of quality video to help push your brand forward, though. More than 60 percent of marketers say video has a “very important or extremely important” role in their overall marketing strategy, with 30 percent arguing it’s even more important than a website.

Luckily, your business can take full advantage of video’s marketing abilities without depleting all your time, money, and resources with the help of Video Jaguar Video Marketing Software.

Video Jaguar comes loaded for bear right from the start, sporting over 900 pre-sized video templates just waiting to be customized.

From that base, users can add their own text, layer in specific messaging and calls-to-action, swap in new video clips, and get a company logo front and center, all in a professional-grade video that looks like you enlisted an expensive ad firm to get it done.

Once it’s ready, you can automatically share the perfectly-formatted final result to 11 of the top social media platforms, including everything from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok to more specialized video forums, like YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, and more.

Meanwhile, Video Jaguar is more than just a web editor. It’s also a content generator, providing ready-made ideas and curated videos to help launch a complete 365-day plan for daily video content that makes your brand feel robust and alive. In fact, it’s so easy that users can literally schedule out months of available content for their feeds with just a handful of clicks.

To engage Video Jaguar Video Marketing Software as your next great promotional campaign, you can get a one-year plan at half off the regular price. Regularly retailing for $99, 12 months of service are available for a limited time for just $49.99.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.