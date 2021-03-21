AI is poised to impact health care dramatically, but how do you ensure it’s used equitably across all populations? Learn what’s needed.

You’ve heard the old adage that a picture is worth a thousand words. Of course, if that’s true, that must mean your audio is worth a million. Like fingernails on a chalkboard, muddy, ill-defined, or poorly separated sound can be a serious dealbreaker — especially in situations where the sound design really matters, like playing a video game with headphones on.

Rather than buying a $1,000 speaker or set of headphones, you can vastly improve the quality of your audio at a fraction of that price with Audio Optimization Experience software.

AOE is sort of like running all of your music, movie audio, and game sound through a smart audio processor before it hits the speakers. AOE constantly assesses the audio signal to best match it to the capabilities of your speakers or headphones. It listens for the same things a human would listen for in the audio, then adjusts volume levels to prominently feature sounds, music, or dialogue, so they never get washed into the noise of your device’s sound mix.

In fact, the patented Bongiovi Acoustics Lab’s Digital Power Station technology uses 120 different calibration points to optimize soundwaves in real time to maintain that precision balance.

The result is a deeper, clearer, more well-defined sound that can vastly improve audio quality, even if you’re dealing with cheap internal speakers.

Of course, if you’re playing a video game — particularly if you’re wearing headphones — then AOE is a serious treat, dynamically pinpointing audio sources around you into an immersive soundscape. If you’re skulking through a jungle battle scene, AOE will help break out every twig snap or firearm bolt slide to help players better hone in on danger and escape.

And if AOE can give your game even a moderate boost when you’re taking on all those other online players, it’s worth it just for the added bragging rights.

While improvements like the DPS V3D headphone technology really elevate gameplay, they’re also perfect for watching TV or movies, or even for streaming voice communication from VOIP to Zoom or Skype video calls.

Regularly $299, a lifetime of access to Audio Optimization Experience technology is now on sale for more than 80 percent off at just $49.99.

