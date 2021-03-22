Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Razer has amassed a following of gamers that is more than 100 million strong, but all that gaming uses a lot of energy. So the company is announcing today a 10-year environmental roadmap that will make its business more sustainable for the planet.

The gaming lifestyle brand has launched its #GoGreenWithRazer banner, and the program will help preserve nature and protect the environment with the promise of ensuring a cleaner, greener world for future generations.

New targets include the use of 100% renewable energy by 2025, all products to use recycled or recyclable materials by 2030, and being 100% carbon neutral by 2030, said CEO Min-Liang Tan in a statement. As part of this movement, Razer is also galvanizing the community – youth, millennials, and Generation Z — to make a difference through several green initiatives. This includes recycling and being aware of its environmental footprints.

Tan said that awareness of how we impact the environment is important and it is driving Razer’s plan to fight environmental and climate changes.

Building a green organization

Image Credit: Razer

Razer’s goal is to eradicate single-use plastics in all offices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, preserve bio-habitats, and be carbon neutral by the year 2030. Where reduce and renew is not possible, Razer will restore through investments in forestry and other environment-impact projects the company said.

Razer’s European office in Hamburg, Germany is already powered by renewable energy, and the new, soon-to-be-opened Razer Southeast Asia headquarters in Singapore will also follow suit. By year 2025, all global offices will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

Redesigning green products

Image Credit: Razer

Hardware forms a majority of Razer’s business, and Razer said it will reduce the environmental impact caused by manufacturing.

Razer will ensure that all products will be recyclable with the brand by year 2025. This includes the disposal and recycling of Razer products by both customers and global distributors. Razer encourages customers to return their old Razer peripherals to any RazerStore worldwide for free-of-charge recycling.

As a result of Razer’s partnership with Conservation International, Razer has recently set a new target to save a million trees through the sale of Sneki Snek mascot plushies and eco-friendly merchandise. To galvanize the support of fans, Razer will announce a new piece of Sneki Snek merchandise at every 250,000 trees mark. Every piece of Sneki Snek merchandise sold will protect 10 trees, the company said.

Together with Razer, Conservation International is securing the protection of trees from dozens of forests around the world, such as Costa Rica, Ecuador, Suriname, Brazil, Madagascar, and Indonesia — among many others. Razer said it has already saved approximately 170,000 trees.

And Razer will activate zVentures, Razer’s corporate venture arm, to fuel the growth of geen startups. Tan founded Irvine, California, and Singapore-based Razer in 2005. The company has 17 offices.