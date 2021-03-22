Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.
(Reuters) — IT solutions firm Synnex said on Monday that it will merge with peer Tech Data, owned by funds affiliated to Apollo Global Management, in a deal worth about $7.2 billion, including debt.
Shares of Synnex jumped over 11% in premarket trade.
Apollo Funds will receive 44 million shares of Synnex common stock and the refinancing of existing Tech Data net debt and redeemable preferred shares of about $2.7 billion.
Upon closing of the deal, expected in the second half of 2021, Synnex shareholders will own about 55% of the combined company, while Apollo Funds will own about 45%.
Tech Data was taken private by Apollo Global Management in 2020 in a deal valued at about $6 billion.
Synnex earlier separated into two publicly listed companies, Synnex Technology Solutions and Concentrix.
VentureBeatVentureBeat's mission is to be a digital town square for technical decision-makers to gain knowledge about transformative technology and transact. Our site delivers essential information on data technologies and strategies to guide you as you lead your organizations. We invite you to become a member of our community, to access:
- up-to-date information on the subjects of interest to you
- our newsletters
- gated thought-leader content and discounted access to our prized events, such as Transform 2021: Learn More
- networking features, and more