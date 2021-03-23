AI is poised to impact health care dramatically, but how do you ensure it’s used equitably across all populations? Learn what’s needed.

Time Doctor is looking for a driven Demand Generation Manager who will be responsible for the execution of marketing programs that capture and nurture leads across multiple channels. In this role, you’ll be responsible for managing programs to generate demand via SEM, SEO, targeted social advertising, retargeting, email, and co-marketing efforts. You’ll work closely with the sales teams to execute and monitor campaigns, partner with ad agencies on advertising, and partner with other members of the marketing team to execute integrated campaigns. You’ll play a crucial role in helping Time Doctor meet ambitious revenue goals in 2021 and beyond.

For this role, you must be a goal-oriented, analytical thinker that is adaptable and capable of collaborating across multiple departments. You should be familiar with demand generation techniques and analysis and have a proven track record of success in a SaaS company.

Do you believe entrepreneurs drive industry change? Are you interested in data-driven marketing? Are you excited about helping one of America’s top premium streaming video services expand globally? If so, there’s a unique opportunity available to work as a Growth Marketing Manager in-house at STARZ, where you will lead the team responsible for growing their international subscriber base.

As a Growth Marketing Manager, you will help drive the strategic direction of their program of acquiring high-value customers for the STARZ OTT streaming service with high visibility to senior stakeholders. You will work cross functionally to ensure that acquisition efforts are operating at high efficiency and reaching performance goals. The ideal candidate is an analytical and strategic thinker with high attention to detail, and also has an ability to think creatively.

Palo Alto Networks is seeking innovators — software engineers who want to design state-of-the-art products that do not exist today. These engineers love to code with a drive to build global products and bring new ideas to develop security disciplines to solve real-world problems. They’re looking for leaders who take ownership of their areas of focus and who are driven to pursue problems at every level. Collaboration is at the heart of this culture and they need engineers who can communicate at a high level and work well with multi-functional teams towards achieving a common goal.

As a key member of their Consumer Group, you will be responsible for designing and developing customer-facing applications and backend services to support them. You will apply your knowledge to functional design, and utilize your programming skills for efficient and robust implementation throughout the entire software development cycle.

Zwift is looking for a Program Manager for their Global Programs team that focuses on managing the end-to-end quality of Zwift as a whole. In this role, you will be responsible for activating, managing, coordinating, and driving strategy, implementation, and maintenance of Zwift’s end-to-end quality across hardware, software, business functions, and the game itself. Reporting to the Director of Global Programs, you will be a key leader for Zwift’s future success by ensuring that the customer experience and business operations meet the highest standards of quality.

The successful candidate will work closely with quality professionals in hardware delivery, software delivery, and business processes to ensure that Zwift is delivering a high-quality customer experience and high-quality business operations. They will also create quality strategy and tactics for cross-functional and cross-workstream projects and programs.

FanDuel is looking for a Marketing Director to drive their customer retention and marketing initiatives through automation and technology advancement. In this role, you will oversee the marketing technology stack and campaign automation projects across all customer marketing programs at the FanDuel Group. You will have expert knowledge of CRM systems and technologies, and foster a culture of Martech innovation. The ideal candidate will be an evangelist for best practices throughout the company to produce delightful customer experiences and drive business KPIs. You will use your background in CRM to change the way FanDuel thinks about marketing technology and automation, and enable different brand verticals to do more with new and existing tools.

This is an exciting opportunity to drive marketing innovation at a premier gaming company.