Rainway already enables consumers to stream games from their local PCs to other devices no matter where they are. And now the company wants to share that tech with developers and other businesses.

The startup announced today that it is launching Rainway App Services to offer its SDK for its partners. This enables game studios, computing companies, or anyone else to stream real-time, interactive content to another computer or to something like a smartphone.

Rainway notes specifically that companies can use this tech to build a cloud-gaming service.

“By making our real-time interactive streaming technology available to our App Services partners, we are ushering in a new era where developers and organizations are empowered to build the future of computing, collaboration, productivity, and development,” Rainway chief executive officer Andrew Sampson said.

Consumers can continue to use Rainway’s personal game-streaming service. That has you installing the Rainway client on the PC where you have your games. You can then install an app to access those games on another PC, but it also works on phones, tablets, AndroidTV, Apple TV, Fire TV, or — most importantly — in a browser.

Rainway’s support for the browser may prove crucial for its enterprise customers. Getting a streaming app onto Apple platforms is difficult due to that company’s efforts to limit competition on its App Store. But it does not curate web content in the same way. So some companies are looking to build web apps to bypass the Apple App Store approval process, and Rainway could provide a simple plug-and-play solution to deliver that experience.