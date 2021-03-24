Rocket League developer Psyonix is lofting its car-soccer game onto mobile with Rocket League: Sideswipe. The studio is promising that this new spinoff will capture the magic of the original with touch controls.
Like the console and PC game, Rocket League: Sideswipe is free to play and will generate revenue through microtransactions. Psyonix is launching it in a testing phase in Australia and New Zealand today, which is a typical release strategy for mobile games. This enables Psyonix to refine the gameplay and monetization mechanics all while ensuring the game can maintain an audience.
So why is this a new game and not simply a port of the original game? Well, Psyonix is molding this version specifically for the mobile experience. Instead of 5-minute games and the 1-to-3-player teams, Sideswipe has 2-minute matches and only 1-on-1 or 2-on-2 matches.
Psyonix plans to launch Rocket League: Sideswipe worldwide later this year.
