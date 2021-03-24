Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Rocket League developer Psyonix is lofting its car-soccer game onto mobile with Rocket League: Sideswipe. The studio is promising that this new spinoff will capture the magic of the original with touch controls.

Like the console and PC game, Rocket League: Sideswipe is free to play and will generate revenue through microtransactions. Psyonix is launching it in a testing phase in Australia and New Zealand today, which is a typical release strategy for mobile games. This enables Psyonix to refine the gameplay and monetization mechanics all while ensuring the game can maintain an audience.

Image Credit: Psyonix

So why is this a new game and not simply a port of the original game? Well, Psyonix is molding this version specifically for the mobile experience. Instead of 5-minute games and the 1-to-3-player teams, Sideswipe has 2-minute and only 1-on-1 or 2-on-2 matches.

Psyonix plans to launch Rocket League: Sideswipe worldwide later this year.