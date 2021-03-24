Valve published a list of Steam’s February 2021 top 20 new releases, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the early access megahit Valheim is on the list. But the company also highlighted a trend toward games with puzzle-heavy mechanics. Those include The Room 4: Old Sins, Cyber Manhunt, and Little Nightmaers II. You can see more about the games that cracked Steam’s February top 2020 on the store’s salespage.
“Games that feature puzzle elements are always popular with players, but February stood out with six titles that include unique puzzles,” reads a Steam blog post. “Puzzle mechanics add fresh new challenges to these games, all while enhancing their unique stories. For anyone with an itch for a new puzzle, make sure to check out these games.”
But of course the breakout hit was the Viking survival adventure Valheim.
“Since its February launch, Valheim has surpassed 5 million players on Steam, while also clocking in with record breaking peak player counts,” reads the Steam blog. “Much like the players who thrive in this brutal Viking-themed world, Swedish developers at Iron Gate Studios are hard at work building and crafting new features as the game progresses through Early Access. Time will tell what’s in store for this world, and we’re just as excited as the community to see what’s next for Valheim.”
Let’s check out the full list of top new Steam releases for the month.
Steam’s February 2021 top 20 new releases
These are the new-release games that made the most money on Steam during February in no particular order.
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Breathedge
- Little Nightmares II
- Becastled
- 30XX
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
- Hellish Quart
- Nebuchandnezzar
- Firework
- Fights in Tight Spaces
- Rhythm Doctor
- Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition
- The Room 4: Old Sins
- Valheim
- League of Maidens
- Cyber Manhunt
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- War on the Sea
Steam’s February 2021 top new free releases
- Krunker
- Old School RuneScape
- League of Maidens
- WolfTeam: Classic
- Royal Crown
We’ll have to wait until next month to see if Balan Wonderworld makes the list for March.
