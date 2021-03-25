Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

My game of the year in 2020 was SnowRunner, but now something new is looking to drive a truck into my heart. Offroad Delivery Service is a new courier-action game from developer Arkuda Incorporated in Warsaw, Poland. As the name suggests, the game is about making deliveries to remote locations. And I very much want to make the pickups go vroom through the trees.

At first glance, Offroad Delivery Service looks like it has a lot in common with SnowRunner, MudRunner, and Spintires. The trailer shows a truck driving through wooded and muddy areas. And the challenge is seemingly navigating the uncertain terrain to reach your destination.

But the game also has on-foot mechanics as well. This enables you to manually load your truck and to physically walk the parcel to its owner. You’ll even have to climb a mountain, set up camp, and place ladders over chasms.

Everything that Arkuda is showing off is exactly what I want from this kind of game. And here is the studio talking about some of the obstacles it plans to throw at players:

Weather conditions, extreme terrain, wild animals, injuries, your truck breaking down, and shortcomings in your own skills will all stand in your way. But if you make the right decisions, invest reasonably, stay patient, and most importantly, don’t give up, there won’t be a delivery you can’t complete!

Offroad Delivery Service doesn’t have a release date, but you can add it to your Steam wishlist now.