Turtle Rock Studios announced today that it is delaying Back 4 Blood to October 12, 2021. The cooperative shooter was set to come out June 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

In the tweet giving the news, Turtle Rock simply states that it needs more time to work on the game. It did note that an open beta will be available this summer.

Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to Valve’s Left 4 Dead series. Turtle Rock was the studio behind that zombie shooter, and the developer was even a part of Valve from 2008 to 2010.

This has been a day for delays, as Sega’s Humankind also pushed back its release date.